FireAid, the massive benefit concert to help LA fire victims, came together quickly

[ Source: AP ]

As the Los Angeles area continues its recovery from a series of debilitating wildfires.

The benefit concert FireAid this week will raise millions for relief efforts.

FireAid will take place in two Los Angeles venues and feature performers like Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell, Sting and Anderson .Paak.

Article continues after advertisement

It all came together in a matter of days.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet, who has produced many benefits, including “America: A Tribute to Heroes” after 9/11 and similar programs after Hurricane Katrina, Los Angeles Clippers executive Gillian Zucker and producers Irving and Shelli Azoff told The Associated Press exactly what it takes to make a show like this happen.