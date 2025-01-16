Fijian melody goes global

Singer, Kali Tui

Fijian music is experiencing a cultural revival, with local artists embracing the beauty of the Fijian language to preserve and promote their heritage.

A collaboration between renowned artist Myshaan and rising star Kali Tui has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The Fijian rendition of “Carry My Heart,” now titled Mositi Au, blends traditional elements with modern sounds, drawing global attention to the unique appeal of Fijian culture.

Kali Tui, a passionate advocate for using music to preserve the Fijian language, says this approach is key to connecting younger generations with their roots.

“I think people thought the Fijian language could never be used in that way in music. We need to keep making new sounds, pushing new genres into the Fijian community with our language”

Despite initial hesitation about the unexpected collaboration, Kali’s team decided to take a chance, and the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

The song Mositi Au has resonated with both local and international audiences, introducing Fiji’s vibrant culture to the world while showcasing the potential of the Fijian language in modern music.

Kali believes music is a powerful tool to preserve Fiji’s linguistic heritage.

“Our language is unique, and it connects to a lot of people in Fiji and beyond.”

This collaboration demonstrates how blending traditional Fijian elements with contemporary sounds can open new doors for the local music industry while keeping Fiji’s cultural identity alive.