Few hours to go for Mirchi FM Top 100

Mirchi FM Announcer Shennan Sidal shares her perspective on the evolving music preferences and trends for Bollywood songs for their listeners.

While listeners are all hyped up for the much-awaited Mirchi FM Top 100 tomorrow at 12 pm, Sidal says she is exciting to be part of the team for the countdown.

Sidal says while Mirchi FM mostly attracts a younger generation audience, they have recorded huge requests for romantic songs during their shows.

“So I think majority of the listeners, they are so engrossed in romantic music. And whenever I’m on air most I get dedications for romantic songs. And I think its okay because I think people, they tend to feel good when they hear lyrics. And sometimes when we do party music, then it’s kind of fast beat songs, it sounds good and we also feel hyped up.”

She adds this is the time when families and friends can get together and groove on the latest beats of 2023.