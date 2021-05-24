Home

FBC’s new Extra Tasty show premieres tonight

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 4:15 pm
Good news for food lovers, as FBC TV is introducing a Fiji-based cooking show called Extra Tasty.

The show will feature thirteen local chefs demonstrating their favourite recipes.

Producer Shristi Kumar says with the inclusion of new products, cooking new varieties will enable the audience to create food memories with their loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

“Firstly, we wanted to help a sponsor get their product out and it wasn’t just like, “Okay, I have this product, but OK, I have this product and this is how you use it, so we wanted to sort of show the viewers how to incorporate all these new products.”

The show will feature thirteen local chefs who will prepare their favourite recipes, revealing the entire process from purchasing various ingredients at the supermarket to putting them all together in the kitchen.

Kumar says with the availability of a wide variety of new products, these special recipes will become family favourites.

The first episode premieres tonight at 8 pm on FBCTV.

