Factbox: Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) – The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain’s highest honours for film, were held in London on Sunday.
Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:
BEST FILM
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
DIRECTOR
Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
