Dunki wins award for promoting equality in cinema

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, which released in cinemas in December 2023 seems to have left a significant impact on viewers across the globe.

It seems that audiences loved the heartwarming and relatable narrative and now it has carved out a special place in the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM). Dunki received a prestigious honor as it was awarded the prize for Equality in Cinema.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is an action-packed drama that weaves together stories that blend humor, emotion, as it brings forth the experiences of people who crossed borders through the ‘Dunki way’.

Article continues after advertisement

The film’s focus on such an integral issue, combined with its universal appeal, is expected to the reason behind it being felicitated for the Equality in Cinema category in IFFM. The official social media handle of the film festival shared the news of this win on the platform.

Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for bring forth socially relevant topics through his films, marked his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. It also explored the chemistry of the megastar with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. Along with the duo, the movie also starred talented actors like Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in key roles.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki was penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The film hit the big screen on December 21, 2023.