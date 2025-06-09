Dolly Parton turns 80 today and released music to help you celebrate

[Source: CNN]

How typical that while Monday is Dolly Parton’s birthday, she gives the world a gift instead.

After all, this is a woman known just as much for her philanthropic efforts as for her music, from helping to fund one of the Covid vaccines to sending free books to kids around the country to encourage reading.

Ahead of her 80th birthday on Monday, Parton released a new version of her 1977 single “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” which this time around includes fellow singers Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire and Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

It also features famed composer/producer David Foster on piano and The Christ Church Choir in a version that, according to Parton’s website, “reimagines the song with a message of spreading love and hope.”

“Originally written and recorded 50 years ago in 1976 during a period of personal transition and renewed optimism, ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ has long stood as one of Dolly’s most inspirational works,” a post on the site reads.

“Now, five decades later, Dolly revisits the song for a new generation with a powerhouse lineup of female voices.”

Proceeds from both the song and the music video will be donated to benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The state of Tennessee, home to both Parton and her Dollywood theme park, has honored the singer, songwriter and actress by declaring Monday as “Dolly Parton Day.”

“Dolly Parton’s life and career is woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history,” Governor Bill Lee said as part of his proclamation declaring January 19, 2026 as “Dolly Parton Day” in Tennessee.

“Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”

It’s a bright spot for both Parton and fans, as some of the latter grew concerned after she canceled a series of December concerts in Las Vegas due to health concerns and her younger sister, Freida Parton, publicly requested prayers for her big sister.

Dolly Parton later posted a video on social media assuring everyone that all was well and joking “I ain’t dead yet!”

