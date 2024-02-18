Deepika Padukone likely to opt out of White Lotus Season 3

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

It is confirmed. Deepika Padukone is part of the third season of the globally feted series The White Lotus which was initially released by HBO as a 6-part limited series. It premiered on July 11, 2021, to critical acclaim and high ratings.

The show’s success led to HBO renewing it as an anthology series. A second season was successful premiered on October 30, 2022.

In November 2022, the series was renewed for a third season and is set to premiere in 2025.

The good news is that Deepika Padukone is part of the third season of this posh series.

She is expected to join the stellar cast which includes Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Alexandra Daddario.

The first season was shot in Maui; the second season was shot in Sicily.

The third season of The White Lotus is to be shot in Thailand. But will Deepika join the cast and crew in Thailand later this year? A close friend of the Fighter actress informs me that she is likely to opt out of The White Lotus Season 3 for personal reasons.