Daniel Day-Lewis to come out of acting retirement for son's film 'Anemone'

[Source: Reuters]

Three-time Oscar winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement to star in his son’s feature film directorial debut, “Anemone”.

The highly acclaimed performer, known for films such as “Lincoln” and “Gangs of New York”, will take on his first acting role since 2017’s “Phantom Thread”, for which he earned his sixth Academy Award nomination.

He co-wrote “Anemone” with his son, painter and filmmaker Ronan Day-Lewis. Production companies Focus Features and Plan B described the movie as exploring “relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds”.

“We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator,” Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement on Tuesday.

“They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

The film’s cast also includes actors Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

Daniel Day-Lewis’ spokesperson announced his retirement from acting in 2017.

The 67-year-old, who holds dual British and Irish citizenship, is the only man to have won three best actor Oscars, which he picked up for his performances as a writer and painter born with cerebral palsy in “My Left Foot”, an oil prospector in “There Will Be Blood” and portraying U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in “Lincoln”.