Cosby accuser challenged over timing of trauma, depression

[Source: Associated Press News]

An attorney for Bill Cosby challenged an accuser of the actor and comedian Wednesday over her struggles with depression, suggesting they were clearly not spurred by Cosby sexually abusing her when she was 16 in 1975, as her lawsuit alleges.

Judy Huth filed the lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 that same year brought back painful memories of her sexual assault, and brought on subsequent depression.

Huth, now 64, said she initially remembered being 15 when Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion, though she recently determined she was 16.

Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean showed Huth medical records from 2011, 2012 and 2013 in which her doctor assessed her with major depression and prescribed her anti-depressants.

“We can agree that you suffered from major depression before your son turned 15?” Bonjean asked Huth, who was on the witness stand in a Los Angeles County courthouse for a second day in the civil trial.

“I don’t know that I did,” Huth said.

“So medical records showing that would be inaccurate?” Bonjean asked.

Huth repeatedly answered that and similar questions by saying she did not remember dealing with depression or taking medications for it during those years, but acknowledged that the documents in front of her said she had.