Coolidge joins NZ-shot Minecraft movie with Momoa

Jennifer Coolidge won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards. [Source: Associated Press)

Jennifer Coolidge is joining Jason Momoa and Jack Black in the world of Minecraft.

Coolidge — fresh from her second Emmy win for HBO’s The White Lotus — has been cast in Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming Minecraft movie, according to Deadline.

The film is set to begin production in New Zealand, the outlet reports.

Little is known about the Minecraft movie, based on the bestselling video game of all time, with 300 million copies sold and nearly 140 million monthly active players.

Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess is directing the project.

As previously announced, Momoa is starring in the movie alongside Wednesday’s Emma Myers and The Colour Purple actor Danielle Brooks.

Aquaman star Momoa recently told Entertainment Tonight that he was heading to Aotearoa.

News of Coolidge’s casting comes two weeks after Black, 54, said in an Instagram post that he had joined the movie’s cast. “An actor prepares,” Black wrote.