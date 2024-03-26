Entertainment

Christie's to open new Hong Kong HQ, sees growing Asian Gen Z interest

Reuters

March 26, 2024 9:36 am

[Source: Reuters]

Auction house Christie’s hopes its new 50,000-sq-ft Asia headquarters that opens in Hong Kong in September will boost sales in 2024.

Amid increased interest across the region from a new generation of culturally astute millennials and younger.

Francis Belin, Christie’s Asia-Pacific president, said he is “cautiously optimistic” about sales in the region as they try to engage with clients with the right products, right price and “exciting” events.

Article continues after advertisement

“We think we’ll continue to see a market in 2024 which is not as booming as in 2021, but it’s one that we can navigate if we do the right thing like we did in 2023,” Belin told Reuters on Monday.

Total auction sales in the Asia-Pacific region eased 4% to $805 million last year from 2022. The sales decline compared to 43% and 9% drops in Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), respectively. Asia-Pacific buyers contributed 28% of Christie’s global auction sales, up from 26% in 2022.

Greater China accounted for 80% of Asia-Pacific sales.

Christie’s also saw a surge in new buyers among millennials, born between 1981 to 1996, and Gen Z, born since 1997. It said Asia-Pacific accounted for 66% of its global millennial buyers last year, and more than half of them were from mainland China. Gen Z buyers from Asia-Pacific also more than doubled.

Belin said the auction house had started to see a surge in buying from young Chinese collectors for Chinese works of art and paintings over the past three years, rising from a few percentage points to up to 20% now, thanks to the company’s increasingly use of Chinese social media apps such as Wechat and Xiaohongshu.

“So you find collectors at the depth of collecting, not just the hip, new artist, but that goes back to their cultural roots. That’s meaningful for them and their culture,” Belin said.

The market was slower last year because collectors were not convinced it was the best time to sell, he added.

The auction house will open its new Asia-Pacific headquarters at The Henderson, a new office tower in Hong Kong’s prime Central district, in September. Christie’s four floors in the building, which is being designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and developed by Henderson Land (0012.HK), opens new tab, will launch a three-month programme of sales, exhibitions and events until November.

Belin shrugged off the impact of new national security laws that the Hong Kong government has imposed on the city, saying the financial hub still has a free flow of capital and rule of law.

He said he recognised the Hong Kong government’s efforts in developing the city’s arts and culture by hosting international events and building the West Kowloon Cultural District, which overlooks Victoria Harbour.

“Hong Kong will be able to rebuild itself; art and culture is part of it.”

The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII), which tracks the performance of 10 popular investments of passion, showed that art was the best-performing luxury asset class in 2023, followed by jewellery, with prices rising 11% and 8%, respectively.

Knight Frank said in a report last week clients in Hong Kong allocate 19% of their investment portfolio to luxury investments, in line with the global average.

NCDs pose economic peril

New complex creates over 130 jobs

Police probe deepens into Flagstaff alleged robbery

Dentists crucial in augmenting healthcare capacity

Solar solutions for Pacific energy challenges vital

Thunderstorm alert issued for parts of Fiji

Team initiates study for Vanua Levu road upgrade project

Australia, New Zealand dip, China rises

Investigators workshop for officers

Government focuses on drainage to ease flooding

Compliance in maritime operations imperative

Former Wallaby joins Force for Drua clash

Delays in local league comps unfortunate: Kumar

Vinicius feels 'less like playing' over racist abuse

Lukaku fit to face England as Belgium seek improvement

Christie's to open new Hong Kong HQ, sees growing Asian Gen Z interest

Netanyahu cancels Israeli delegation to US over UN Gaza vote

How ISIS-K leader forged one of Islamic State's most fearsome groups

UN Security Council demands immediate Gaza ceasefire after US abstains

Kolinisau settles into coaching job

Drua anticipate tough Force outfit

Environmental sustainability through ocean resources

Trio impresses Rewa coach

Central Africa Republic too strong for PNG in FIFA Series

Sakkari gets walkover into Miami Open quarter-finals

Sanatan Dharm calls for unity and responsible revelry this Holi

Cooperation is crucial for a strong harvest

TLTB launches NGX to improve service delivery

Singh emphasizes diversity this Holi

Russians lower flags in mourning, suspects charged in deadly concert-hall attack

Australia to recommend minimum wage rise in line with inflation

Dieback disease affecting kava farmers

LTA cracks down on improperly issued taxi permits

Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star

Accident on Rewa Bridge, driver stuck in vehicle

World Series still a priority: Kolinisau

Rapid expansion of HIV testing and treatment

Former Bati trio in Team of the Week

Coming home will not be the same for Vula

Argentines commemorate coup as Milei sows doubt

Holi celebrated as a unifying tradition despite challenges

England's kabaddi players quit jobs, move to India in quest to improve national team

Education officials emphasize on unity ahead of Holi

Coral Gene Bank launched at Vomo Island

You have to really like William Shatner to get aboard

Miami Open: Andy Murray suffers dramatic three-set defeat by Tomas Machac

Military draft bill creates rift in Israeli government

Port Denarau Marina achieves record profits

See Timothée Chalamet transform into Bob Dylan

France raises terror alert warning to highest level

Cillian Murphy returning for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

Senegal opposition candidates declare Faye early winner of presidential poll

Dr Lalabalavu urges multi-sectoral action to combat NCDs

Drua bank on crowd support for Force clash

Tuna initiative to address overfishing concerns

One game at a time for Labasa

We need to protect our kava industry: DPM

Wage push inflation

Non-stop holi masti promises fun

Regina King outshines ‘Shirley’

Suva gears up for Easter Cricket

Naveen Jindal leaves Congress Party to join BJP before India election

Algeria’s Under-20 coach slaps his own players on the pitch

Moscow court puts first suspect under pre-trial custody

Veteran actor plays an immigration lawyer

Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round

Police charge student

Ecuador's youngest mayor found shot to death alongside staffer

Adam Sandler is working on ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

England's Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly

Pellegrini and Barella give Italy 2-0 win over Ecuador

Teacher to appear in court for alleged rape

Kevin Bacon says he’ll attend ‘Footloose’ high school’s final prom

Islamic State still a threat in Iraq

Nigerian army rescues abducted Kaduna students

UN Security Council demands immediate Gaza ceasefire after US abstains

Pope skips Palm Sunday homily, an unusual decision for a major event

Force will be tough to beat: Byrne

Heavy rainfall strains water infrastructure

Labasa woman faces charges for alleged $4,005 fraud

Adherence to guidelines for lost teaching time compensation: Kuruleca

Cama happy with Marist 7s outing

Labourer allegedly tricked victim out of $587

Chelsea back on top of WSL after 2-0 win over West Ham

Farm-to-Fork to slash $38.5 million hotels food import bill

Pakistan's Amir makes retirement U-turn

Fire leaves family homeless in Labasa

Over 14,500 Fijians departed last month

Ministry embraces drones for forest monitoring

SGC pursues Bangladeshi labour solution

Knights weather Storm for first-up win

Home ablaze in Bulileka

Eels edge past Sea Eagles in high-scoring affair

Pete Davidson explains why he’s done with ‘Bupkis’

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity

Netflix's '3 Body Problem' leaves jaws dropped

Discipline a concern: Byrne

Police on the hunt for suspect in fatal assault

Suspect charged in Nadera businessman attack

Valevou leads Rewa to win

Water logged ground delays DFPL match

Palm Sunday inspires youth to break from troubled paths

Bhim recalls traumatic experience

Creighton survives upset bid by No. 11 Oregon in 2OTs

50-50 gender split a necessity

Millie Bobby Brown 'Stranger Things' co-star to officiate her wedding

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby boy

India brings back 35 Somali pirates as part of operations

Salawa eager to stamp mark

Fiji-China policing agreement resumes under limitations

Lions determined to break Rewa attack

All schools will reopen tomorrow

Tyla releases debut album after Grammy win

Inspire children to look out for one another says PM

Ravuaceva makes Fijiana 7s squad

Mini-tornado strikes Nakasi

Teenager Endrick gives Brazil 1-0 win over England

Germany beat hosts France 2-0 after record-breaking Wirtz goal

USA Presidential honor for Sumeet Tappoo

Putin vows to punish those behind Russia concert massacre

Madonna to hold Copacabana beach concert in Brazil

Valentino designer Piccioli leaves after 25 years at the company

Shakira's new album punches back

Princess Kate praised for 'extraordinary dignity' after cancer diagnosis

Ikanivere credits impact players for crucial victory

Army Green hoist Marist 7s title

Education Ministry calls for compassion and love

Life sentences spike in recent years

Rewa-Labasa set for showdown

Six seconds - Austria's Baumgartner scores fastest international goal

Ministry targets secondary trauma among professionals

Ferguson fluffs penalty as Ireland draw with Belgium

PM acknowledges collaboration

$8 Million revamp to showcase traditional design

Munoz strikes to give Colombia 1-0 win against Spain

Auckland United clinch OFC Women's Champions League win

Valetini boots Drua to victory in pulsating clash

Waratahs dominate Drua in Lautoka

Collaboration needed to advance water sector strategy

Byrne commends Drua grit

Employment productivity issues increase in Fiji

New winner for Marist 7s

Tourism sees positive growth

Dragons outplay Silktails

Suva hunts for lost glory

Fiji Medical Association backs CWMH masterplan launch

Fiji FA dedicated to grassroots coaching

Kikau-inspired Dogs beat up on Titans

NZ 7s advance to semifinals

Thousands join walk for acceptance and rehabilitation

Baber takes up new role with FRU

Army - Mt Masada final

FSC to disburse $37.33 million to cane farmers

Alleged assault claims life

We need to match Tah’s pace: Rauluni

Mbappe expects future to be decided before Euros

Boy dies of electrocution

FTUC pushes for fair minimum wage discussions

Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Ukraine drops Russia business blacklist after backlash

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer

Gunmen kill 40 in attack at concert near Moscow, over 100 injured

Drua brace for Tahs

Ministry urges vigilance against waterborne diseases

Minister confirms elite involvement in drug trafficking

Big teams through to eliminations

More points needed: Naiqama

Macuata supports ex-inmate care network

North Korea v Japan World Cup qualifier called off

Critical staff shortage a concern: Rayalu

IOC transgender framework goes against science

FBC's Holi bash is back

Brumbies run in nine tries in statement defeat of Moana

Roosters stun Rabbitohs as JWH celebrates 300 in style

Brumbies hold off desperate Rebels in Super Rugby W

DWZ, RTS shine as Warriors down Raiders

Rebels no match for super table-topping Hurricanes

Michael and Ryder face off once again in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer

US puts pressure on Israel with Gaza ceasefire resolution

‘Road House’ bounces along on a wave of nostalgia

Haiti gang leader killed as transition council nears completion

Schools offered options to recover lost learning time

Moldovan Parliament backs bid to join EU, but divisions remain

Yatu Lau Arcade to undergo facelift

Drua ready for Tah’s despite weather

Dana Carvey apologizes to Sharon Stone for past ‘SNL’ sketch

Special home trip for Dakuliga

Unemployment persists despite PALM Scheme benefits

Concerns over underrepresentation of Fijian women

Sherman to reflect and assess friendlies performance

Nursery to benefit Taveuni farmers

Beyoncé to be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Former AG questioned

Hrustic's return adds a touch of class to Australia's qualifying campaign

Heavy rain, flood alert remains

UN Security Council to vote Friday on US resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Initiative to promote sustainable practices

Council warns against unauthorized taxi meters

‘House of the Dragon’ prepares for battle

Somali pirates return, adding to global shipping crisis