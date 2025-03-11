Celine Dion warns fans of fake, AI-generated songs

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Celine Dion has issued a warning about AI-generated songs that are circulating on the internet.

“It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers,” the Canadian star said Saturday in an Instagram post.

“Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

Article continues after advertisement

Although Dion does not name any particular recordings, the use of AI is an increasing source of debate in the music industry.

In April 2024, more than 200 artists, including Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Ja Rule, Jon Bon Jovi, the Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry and Miranda Lambert, signed an open letter speaking out against artificial intelligence-related threats in the music industry.

The letter, which was organized by the non-profit Artist Rights Alliance, called on AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to “cease the use of artificial intelligence to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

It highlights AI threats including deepfakes and voice cloning, as well as “irresponsible uses of AI,” such as using AI sound to diminish royalty payments to artists and the use of musical works by AI developers without permission to train and produce AI copycats.

Dion, 56, recently returned to the limelight after being forced to take a break due to Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition that is characterized by muscle rigidity and spasms, and heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as sound, lights and emotional distress, which that can cause muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

She revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, and said she was spending five days a week on “athletic, physical and vocal therapy.”

Dion made a triumphant return to the stage at the Paris Olympics in July 2024, singing the Edith Piaf classic “Hymne à l’Amour” perched atop a platform on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.