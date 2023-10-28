BTS’ V’s stalker arrested by the police after following him to his residence

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Popular musician V, Kim Taehyung, of the juggernaut BTS, has been a victim of stalking by a woman in her twenties.

Police arrested the said woman who followed him to his residence building recently and tried speaking to him. She allegedly tried to hand him a marriage certificate too. Reportedly, she has had a history of stalking him in the past.

As reported by the Korean media portal Soompi, a woman followed V into the elevator of his apartment building on October 26 at approximately 6:30 p.m. KST and tried to speak to him.

The report states that the woman “is said to have waited for V outside the building where he lives, then followed him inside when he drove his car into the building’s parking lot. The following morning, she was reported to have been arrested by the police, who found her using the information written on the marriage certificate she gave V.”

BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement on October 27 which read, “We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist’s personal life and threaten their safety.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, V released his solo album Layover on September 8, and since then has received much praise around the world with the lead track ‘Slow Dancing’ debuting at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100.