Brooklyn Beckham Claims David and Victoria Tried to 'Bribe' Him into 'Signing Away the Rights' to His Name Before Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham alleges that ahead of his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham, his parents attempted to bribe him into “signing away the rights” to his name.

While breaking his silence on his estrangement from parents David and Victoria Beckham in a series of bombshell Instagram Stories posts shared Monday, Jan. 19, the eldest Beckham sibling, 26, claimed that his parents resorted to bribery ahead of his 2022 nuptials.

In one of the posts, Brooklyn claimed that “weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.”

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated,” he wrote.

“My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

Brooklyn made the bribery claims just after stating that his “parents have been trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola, 31, “since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

The situation worsened when during the wedding itself, Brooklyn claimed, his mom Victoria, 51, “hijacked” his “romantic” first dance with Nicola and “danced very inappropriately” on him in front of the couple’s 500 wedding guests.

He also alleged that his mom “cancelled making” his wife’s dress. (Both allegations come after sources told PEOPLE that the family’s feud with the couple began with Nicola’s wedding dress, and recounted the alleged first dance fiasco, last year.)

Brooklyn also claimed that the alleged sabotage extended to other relatives, writing: “The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family.’ ”

He said that his “parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family” for his entire life, describing the allegedly “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships” as “a fixture of the life I was born into.”

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” he echoed elsewhere in the posts.

“Brand Beckham comes first.”

A rep for David and Victoria did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Brooklyn’s lengthy posts followed months of strain between the extended Beckham family, including claims of being blocked on social media and the Peltz Beckhams’ absence from several gatherings.

After Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2025, a source close to the family told PEOPLE, “The relationship is definitely not beyond repair.”

David, 50, and Victoria “love and are always there for [Brooklyn],” the insider said at the time.

“They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life.”

Amid the family’s ongoing rift, a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE earlier this month, “David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward.”

“David loves his kids,” the insider said of Brooklyn and his younger siblings Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14. “They are his everything.”

In his bombshell Jan. 19 posts, however, Brooklyn said he does “not want to reconcile with my family.”

