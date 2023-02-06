Beyonce wins huge at Grammys

Despite breaking a record as she won a huge award at the Grammys, the star was over an hour late to the event. [Source: NZ Herald]

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards are currently taking place in Los Angeles and the Herald has all the updates as they happen.

Kicking off the night, actress Viola Davis has already won big and solidified herself as an EGOT winner – which requires a Grammy Award, Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award – after she won a Grammy for best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me.

Beyonce has also claimed a grand title tonight picking up awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her track Plastic Off The Sofa and Best Dance / Electronic Recording for her smash hit Break My Soul, the star is now tied as the most nominated artist in Grammys history alongside her husband, Jay-Z who also has a career total of 88 nominations.

Article continues after advertisement

Elsewhere, former One Direction boy band member, Harry Styles took out the win for Best Pop Vocal Album for his recent album, Harry House, making him a two-time Grammy winner.

While unable to attend, Willie Nelson won his 11th and 12th Grammy awards tonight after securing the win for Best Solo Country Performance for his hit song Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, released in November 2022, and Best Country Album for his album A Beautiful Time.

For the first time in Grammy history, a transgender woman has won an award. Taking out the win with their song Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category.

Televised awards kicked off at 2pm NZT with the award ceremony taking place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, formerly known as the Staples Centre, for the first time since 2020.

Kiwi fans are able to tune into the show by watching TVNZ 2 from 2pm NZT or you can catch the live stream on live.grammy.com.