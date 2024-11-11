Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with 'Cowboy Carter'

[Source: Reuters]

Superstar singer Beyonce topped the list of Grammy Award contenders unveiled.

Earning 11 nods including an album of the year nomination for her venture into country music, “Cowboy Carter.”

Behind Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone tied with seven nominations each. Pop phenomenon Taylor Swift and newcomers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter scored six each.

Beyonce’s nominations brought her career total to 99, more than any other artist. She had been tied for the lead with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who has 88.

Women dominated the album of the year category, the top Grammy honor.

Despite her lifetime lead in nominations, and an unrivaled 32 wins, Beyonce has never taken home the album trophy. Jay-Z called out that fact at the last Grammys ceremony, arguing that voters had failed to give proper recognition to Black artists.

Swift has won the top prize four times and is in the running again with her breakup album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

At the awards ceremony on Feb. 2, Beyonce and Swift records will compete with Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” “Brat” from Charli XCX, Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” and Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

The nominated male artists were Andre 3000 with “New Blue Sun” and jazz artist Jacob Collier for “Djesse Vol. 4.”

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy.

The organization has taken steps to diversify its ranks, and said 38% were people of color, a 65% increase since 2019.

“Cowboy Carter” was viewed by experts and fans as a reclamation and homage to an overlooked legacy of Black Americans within country music and culture.

It became the first album by a Black woman to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart when it was released last spring.

The Beyonce album was snubbed, however, by voters for the Country Music Awards in September.

Beyonce’s other Grammy nods included record and song of the year for single “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

She also was nominated in pop, rap and Americana categories, showcasing the variety of genres on “Cowboy Carter.”

Could it finally be Beyonce’s time to land the top prize?

“I think she’s got a great shot,” said Jason Lipshutz, executive editor of music at Billboard.

It is unclear, however, how voters will view her foray into new musical territory, he said.

“You could tell me that this kind of reaching across the aisle, appealing to country listeners, does power Beyonce to her very first album of the year win,” Lipshutz said.

“You could also tell me that it kind of vexes people and voters a little bit, and kind of perplexes them to the degree that it falls short again,” he added.

NEW ARTIST SHOWDOWN

In the best new artist field, “Espresso” singer Carpenter will face fellow pop singer Roan, pop-rock singer Benson Boone, hip-hop/country artist Shaboozey, multi-genre musician Teddy Swims and others.

Carpenter and Roan are likely to pick up trophies on Grammys night, Lipshutz said.

“Chapell is the more kind of eccentric and outlandish artist and people love it and really, really respect it,” he said.

Carpenter “is the hitmaker,” he added.

“She has scored three of the biggest songs of this year with ‘Espresso’ and ‘Taste’ and ‘Please, Please, Please.'”

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll in the 1960s, also landed on this year’s nominations list.

“Now and Then,” a Beatles song produced with artificial intelligence to bring the voice of John Lennon to life, was nominated for song of the year.

The Stones were recognized with a nomination for rock album of the year for “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original music in 18 years.