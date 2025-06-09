Bad Bunny takes global top artist spot for fourth time

source: ABC / Website

Spotify Wrapped is here for 2025.

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny has reclaimed his spot as top global artist for 2025 after losing to Taylor Swift in 2023 and 2024.

Bad Bunny had more than 19.8 billion streams in 2025 and held the title for top global artist in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Spotify Wrapped is back for another year, with The Wiggles taking the top spot for Australia’s most-streamed local artist.

TikToker turned singer Alex Warren’s track Ordinary was the most-streamed song across the country.

