Bachelor nation matchmaker : Joan Vassos

After The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos got engaged to Chock Chapple, she set out on a new journey—playing matchmaker for friends Jordan Heller and Leslie Fhima.

While she’s now engaged to contestant Chock Chapple, the reality star is trying to help her fellow Bachelor Nation members strike gold in the love department.

One duo she thought might want to steal each other for a second is Jordan Heller from her season of The Golden Bachelorette and Leslie Fhima—who, like her, appeared on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor last year.

Still, she couldn’t set them up right away—but for the right reason. Not wanting to spoil the season, Joan waited until after viewers watched her send Jordan home on the Oct. 23 episode before seeing if there could be a rosy connection between him and Leslie.

While Leslie has clarified she and Jordan aren’t dating—though she revealed on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast they have texted—they aren’t the only ones Joan wanted to set up.

However, not all the guys have needed Joan’s help.