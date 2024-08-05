Amitabh Bachchan loves Aishwarya as his own daughter, says Jaya

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Followed by the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and his entire family without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at the Anant Ambani wedding festivities with the latter two making a late entrance, the rumors of an alleged divorce in the Bachchan family have fuelled up even further. Owing to the ongoing reports about the Abhi-Ash marriage hitting rock bottom, an old interview of Ash’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has resurfaced wherein the yesteryear actress is opening up about Ash’s relationship with her father-in-law and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In this interaction with Karan Johar on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has always considered Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his own daughter, just like Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

The rumors of the couple divorcing have been doing the rounds for quite some time but neither has confirmed any trouble in their marriage. However, after the incident at the Anant Ambani wedding, a social media activity of Abhishek Bachchan also garnered immense attention especially since it was related to the divorce.

After dating for a few years, the actors tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2007 in Mumbai. The couple became proud parents to a daughter named Aaradhya in 2011.