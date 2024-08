Tourism Fiji attends TikTok workshop

Tourism Fiji recently participated in the China TikTok workshop in Shanghai.

Over 45 overseas tourism offices in China were invited to attend this workshop.

Tourism Fiji says it provided valuable insights into outbound travel market trends from China TikTok.

China TikTok discussed strategies for building effective marketing and promotional campaigns for overseas destinations.

As a top-ranking island destination on China TikTok, Tourism Fiji China TikTok has posted 174 short videos that have attracted 16,516 followers since August 2021.

Tourism Fiji says along with over 8.67 million impressions and 70,971 likes, it has also showcased the growing interest in Fiji as a premier travel destination on China TikTok platform.