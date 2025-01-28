Tewaka invests $1.1m in new tourist rides

In a bid to heighten tourist travel experience, Fijian owned multi-award-winning tourism transport operator, Tewaka has added four brand new luxury coaches to their fleet of quality vehicles.

Managing Director James Sowane said apart from increased comfort, the new rides also had less impact on the environment.

He said Tewaka was positioning itself to have the fleet capacity to service its growing Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Special Events (MICE) business.

Sowane said the $1.1million investment included two 53-seat and two 20-seat Yutong coaches that were purpose built to Australian Design Rule (ADR) standards.

“It has been 10 months of planning, designing, negotiations and site visits and with the support of BRED Bank, we are very proud and delighted with the superior quality and comfort of the four coaches that we received last week,” he said.

“The Euro 6 Cummins engine ensures that our emissions are cleaner and offers fuel efficiency. The adjustable passenger seats are very comfortable, fitted with chargers in usb and usc ports respectively and customers will enjoy the two 19inch tv screens for on-board movies in comfort.”

Sowane added that their decision to invest in the initial two 20-seat coaches would further enhance Tewaka’s servicing standards for small group charters that included inter-generational travel, wedding and family reunion groups which continued to grow in popularity.

He also acknowledged the support and technical assistance of the Land Transport Authority – who were involved in the review of the design to ensure compliance to Fiji standards – to the efficient processing in registering the four coaches.

Sowane said Tewaka was also the official transport provider for the Fijian Drua and the new units would ensure the Drua teams will be travelling in comfort and style.