Claims made on supermarkets hiding sugar refuted by FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has refuted claims made that certain supermarkets are hiding sugar stock.

The Commission have beefed up its ground checks over the past few days and noted that there is a real shortage of sugar in most supermarkets across the country.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says there is no point for supermarkets hiding this essential product as the price is regulated.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got teams that at least do three checks on particular supermarket in a day and that’s why our ground teams are there. They will go and check not only the stocks that is on the shelf, inside the bulk and not only the bulk near the supermarket but most of these supermarkets have warehouses as well so we do check them as well”.

Abraham says the Fiji Sugar Corporation has assured that more than 15, 000 tonnes of sugar is still in stock and needs to be packaged.

He adds the issue faced by many consumers and supermarkets over the past few days is due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Lautoka and the issue will be addressed soon.

“FSC has resumed a 24 hour, 7 days a week operation of their packaging plant. FCCC has confirmed that delivery to Tavua, Ba, Rakiraki, Suva, Nausori has commenced as of early this morning while other areas will be serviced tomorrow and early next week”.

The Commission has also received complaints of some small retailers who have increased the price of one kilogram of sugar to more than $3.

Abraham states that investigations is underway and these retailers will be penalized if found guilty.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19