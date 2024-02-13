Singh engages with strategic partners in India

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar/ Facebook]

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh concluded his fruitful visit to India aimed at stimulating Fiji’s sugar production.

The visit, marked by strategic engagements with leading suppliers of sugar mills, highlights Fiji’s commitment to revitalizing its sugar industry through strategic partnerships and infrastructure development.

During his visit, Singh engaged with prominent entities including the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, Uttamgroup of Sugar Mills, and ISGEC (Indian Sugar & General Engineering Corporation).

The discussions focused on enhancing Fiji’s sugar industry infrastructure, with a key emphasis on the urgent need for a new sugar mill facility in Rakiraki.

Singh stresses the importance of establishing a state-of-the-art plant capable of producing raw sugar, while also accommodating provisions for an ethanol plant to cater to potential dynamic increases in production.

He says improving sugar production facilities is paramount to Fiji’s economic growth and sustainability.

He adds the proposed mill in Rakiraki will not only address Fiji’s current needs but also position us favourably for future developments in the sugar industry, particularly in ethanol production.

In addition to plans for the new sugar mill, Minister Singh highlights the necessity of conducting constructive maintenance on existing mills in Lautoka, Rarawai, and Labasa.