Seiko launches limited edition Presage collection

Seiko has endorsed its position as a global leader in watchmaking with the launch of its limited edition Presage collection.

This new collection, created in partnership with Australian whiskey producer Lark was unveiled by the Group Sales Manager of Oceania at Seiko Australia Brett Neill

Neill highlighted Seiko’s commitment to innovation and precision, noting the brand’s history of groundbreaking advancements including the Quartz watch in 1969, the first kinetic watch in 1988 and its latest GPS solar technology.

Article continues after advertisement

Seiko has been sold in Fiji for 40 years through its partnership with Prouds.

Neill emphasized the long-standing relationship and the brand’s global growth.

The limited edition Presage collection is restricted to just 1,000 pieces for the markets in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

The launch at Prouds offered Fijian customers a unique chance to be among the first to purchase these exclusive watches.