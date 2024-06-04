RCL Services creates employment for 150 people

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Recoveries Corporation Propriety Limited Services has provided employment to 150 people following the expansion of their office in Fiji.

Chief Executive, Nicholas Harrak says the expansion of their office demonstrates their confidence in the opportunities available in the country.

Harrak says the company has achieved the goal set since its establishment, with the tremendous increase in employees from 15 to 350 people.

RCL Services provides business process outsourcing solutions for over 50 organizations in Australia and New Zealand.



