The Fiji Sugar Corporation says it is having issues with cane supply and a shortage of cane cutters.

Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says rain is affecting the delivery of cane to the mills.

Dutt adds that this is becoming a major concern among sugar industry stakeholders, and is faced every year during crushing season.

He says the FSC and the council are working together to address this issue.