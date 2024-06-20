Punjas investment leads to new job opportunities

Punjas has invested $25m in a new state of the art Italian biscuit line.

Managing Director Rajesh Punja say they are excited to launch their cream biscuits which are available in 8 flavors.

Punja says with their investment, this has created 84 new jobs bringing their total workforce to 1,400.

He stresses that they are committed to investing in the country’s economic growth and always creating jobs opportunities.

According to Punja following extensive market research and taste tests, the flavors selected are to cater to diverse preferences.