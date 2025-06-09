Punja’s expands snack line

Punja’s has expanded its snack portfolio, unveiling its new Bhujia Mix Range as the company marks 90 years as one of Fiji’s commercial powerhouses.

The launch, attended by Fijian Drua and Fijiana Drua players, signals the company’s push into further diversification while reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing.

Article continues after advertisement

Managing Director Rajesh Punja says the new range reflects the company’s heritage and its ongoing investment in the local economy.

“Every pack reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and local pride — and this new venture alone will create 50 new jobs for our people.”

Punja says the Bhujia Mix Range combines traditional recipes with modern production techniques, bringing a taste of Fiji to households across the Pacific.

He adds that the milestone underscores the company’s long-term vision: investing in people, supporting local suppliers, and keeping Fijian heritage alive through quality products.

Punja’s currently employs more than 1,500 Fijians, and the company says the Bhujia expansion is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen its footprint across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.