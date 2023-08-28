PM aims to catalyze approval of new investments

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is determined to make meaningful changes to facilitate the approval and implementation of new investments, particularly large capital projects.

Rabuka has assured Fijians that the government will foster an environment where the public and private sectors can thrive together, leveraging each other’s strengths for the benefit of all Fijians.

The Prime Minister believes that collaboration brings diverse expertise together.

“Collaboration brings diverse expertise. They bring resources and perspective creating an environment where innovation can flourish and challenges can be overcome.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka is optimistic that robust public-private sector partnerships can push innovation boundaries and propel our nation towards a brighter future.

Rabuka says that the private sector has significantly contributed to economic developments and will continue to be a beacon for the future.