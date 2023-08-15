Pay your rental fees: SCGC

[File Photo]

The Sugar Cane Growers Council is reminding cane farmers to pay all rental fees to the i-Taukei Land Trust Board.

The call comes after some cane farmers who obtained native land leases are behind in their lease payments.

Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says TLTB leases out land to cane farmers for a specific reason and that is to plant sugar cane and other crops.

Dutt says sugar cane planting should be the first priority for these farmers, and not other crops.

He adds cane farmers who are facing problems paying their rental fees must liaise with the TLTB for payment arrangements.