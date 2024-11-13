New report highlights digital finance challenges

The Consumer Council of Fiji has launched its second report on digital financial inclusion with the aim of enhancing financial inclusion and accessibility for all Fijians.

The report titled “Voices from the Margins: Perceptions and Recommendations on Digital Consciousness,” aims to enhance financial inclusion and accessibility for all Fijians.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Seema Shandil highlighted the report’s emphasis on the unique barriers faced by marginalized groups, including women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and rural populations, as they navigate the evolving landscape of digital financial services.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil outlined the Council’s commitment to fostering a financial ecosystem that serves all Fijians.

Shandil says that a while digital finance has made strides, significant challenges remain.

The report was developed in partnership with Consumers International and its Financial Digital Accelerator Program, which supports consumer bodies in low- and middle-income countries in strengthening their digital financial service ecosystems

Shandil says the findings of this new report aim to guide policymakers, financial institutions, and service providers in addressing the ongoing obstacles to equitable digital access.

Among the report’s key findings, access to affordable technology, network reliability, and user-friendly digital platforms emerged as critical needs for many Fijians.

The report also highlights that women and persons with disabilities face unique hurdles in trusting and navigating digital platforms, often due to interface and accessibility limitations.

To address these barriers, the report recommends the development of disability-friendly, intuitive digital platforms and calls for collaborations with organizations focusing on disability and inclusivity.

Shandil expressed optimism about the potential for positive change.