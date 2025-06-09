New oxygen plant secures medical supply for future health crises

Commissioning of the country's first locally operated medical-grade oxygen plant

The country has opened its first locally operated medical-grade oxygen plant, a development the Health Ministry says will strengthen national health security and ensure a reliable supply during emergencies.

Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu described the commissioning of the Bluegas Oxygen Plant as a momentous occasion for the nation, adding that the pandemic exposed the risks of relying on external suppliers.

“During the height of the COVID pandemic, Fiji’s healthcare system faced significant challenges regarding the supply of medical-grade oxygen.”

He highlighted that the new facility has been built to ISO and World Health Organisation standards, providing hospitals with a more reliable and cost-effective source of oxygen while reducing vulnerabilities experienced in recent years.

Bluegas chairman Hari Punja stated that the $4 million plant produces oxygen at medical purity levels above 99.5 percent and is equipped with advanced testing equipment to ensure quality.

“As regards to the quality, it’s world standard and the prices will be far, far lower than what people have been paying in the past.”

Punja added that the initiative builds on the company’s long-standing gas operations, which already supply nitrogen and industrial oxygen and will soon expand to include carbon dioxide. He says the opening represents a major milestone for the family-owned business.

“We are all very happy… I’m almost 90 years old. But I still enjoy this plant… It’s been a long time coming for the Punjas group.”

The new plant aligns with broader efforts to strengthen essential medical supply chains and improve the country’s resilience to future health emergencies.

