New NDP for all Fijians says Prasad

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, through the Strategic Planning Office, has initiated the formulation of a new National Development Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the NDP is designed to elevate the well-being of all Fijians.

Prasad says the new NDP will build on the outcomes of the Economic Summit, the Fiscal Review Committee report, the Education Summit outcomes, other plans, and also new policy initiatives, including those contained in the Peoples Alliance Party, the National Federation Party, and the Social Democratic Liberal Party manifestos, which will be reviewed and factored into the new plan.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the NDP, which will span a three-year period from 2024 to 2026, will also encompass a visionary 20-year plan for national development, setting ambitious long-term aspirations for Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Krishna Gounder says that from Tuesday, the Ministry will commence introductory meetings with ministries and agencies of government to foster a collaborative approach towards the formulation of the new NDP.

He adds that the Ministry will also reconvene the 12 thematic working groups established during the 2023 National Economic Summit in April.

Head of Strategic Planning Office Kamal Gounder says that the Ministry underscores the importance of national strategic planning in navigating the complexities of today’s global landscape.

He says the formulation of this new plan and vision will be a proactive and forward-looking approach that enables a country to harness its resources efficiently, promote social equity, and address emerging challenges.