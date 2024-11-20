Network outage being investigated

Vodafone Head Office [File Photo]

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji has ordered a probe into the 5-hour network outage that disrupted Vodafone Fiji’s services in the Central division yesterday.

TAF has formally requested a root cause analysis (RCA) from Vodafone Fiji, and is asking for a detailed timeline of the outage, technical causes, customer impact, and the corrective actions being taken.

Vodafone Fiji has acknowledged the request and will provide the RCA for review.

As a result of the outage, TAF says it will review and implement measures to strengthen telecommunications network resilience under the Telecommunications Act 2008.

This, in an effort to ensure that operators are consistently meeting the expectations laid out in their licenses and that consumers are better informed and supported.

TAF says it will be taking steps to enhance the oversight and accountability of telecommunications services in Fiji which includes strict monitoring and tracking of service disruptions with clear reporting guidelines.

TAF says it is committed to improving consumer protections, including enhanced outage notification processes, expanding consumer feedback mechanisms to support the monitoring of operators’ performance and evaluating consumer compensation frameworks for extended outages.