Ministry supports cooperative growth

The Ministry of Cooperatives will continue to seek grants and funding to support the growth and development of thriving co-ops in the country.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, who says this ongoing effort aims to provide financial resources to people.

Kamikamica adds that this will enable small businesses to expand their operations, improve their services, and contribute to the economic development of local communities.

“There are a lot of opportunities out there. It’s a powerful way to continue to empower the economy and empower women in the economy. We’re quite excited. There are a lot of things going on. We will continue to push hard and make sure that we deliver for the people of Fiji.”

Kamikamica says there are currently more than a thousand cooperatives operating in the country.

He says they aim to ensure that cooperatives have the necessary support to become more sustainable and competitive, fostering an environment where they can create jobs, support small businesses, and enhance the livelihoods of their members.