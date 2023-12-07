Minister highlights MSME’s advancements

[File Photo]

A significant number of micro, small, and medium enterprises are taking advantage of prominent digital platforms to maximize their reach.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says these businesses are capitalizing on Alibaba and Amazon apps and are reporting profits.

Kamikamica emphasizes that this approach enables entrepreneurs to gain global exposure and facilitate the sale of their products worldwide.

“So there’s a lot of positive things happening in the MSME space, and the private sector is starting to ramp up as well. Like you got Tappoo’s looking after their own MSMEs as well. So I see a lot of good things happening in that space.”

Kamikamica also highlights the increasing trend of utilizing e-commerce platforms for enhanced market presence.