Minimizing wastage is key priority for Finance Minister

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says their focus in the new fiscal year is to manage their finances properly and cut down on wastage in a big way.

Speaking on FBC TV’s Saqamoli Matters last night, Professor Prasad says this is why they have ensured that all the permanent secretaries and respective boards have a good understanding of the 2023-24 National Budget.

Prasad adds they discovered there were a lot of wastages by the previous government, and to avoid this the coalition government is strengthening its national planning office, monitoring and evaluation processes.

He stresses they not only want the expenditure allocated in the budget to be used effectively but also in a transparent and accountable manner.

“We may not be able to always avoid 100% in terms of how the funds are used, wastages do occur but we want to ensure that it is minimized, that it is reduced completely,”

Prasad highlights that another key area they will focus on is the audit processes.

The Deputy Prime Minister says these audits need to be undertaken while the projects are underway to ensure the taxpayer’s money are used properly.