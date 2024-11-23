Mindpearl rebrands annual staff awards as MEXA

[Source: Supplied]

Mindpearl has rebranded its annual staff awards as the MEXA – Mindpearl Excellence Awards.

This rebranding reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of its staff.

The company says these awards, which have been a tradition for many years, exemplify their dedication to empowering their employees, fostering strong relationships with clients, and delivering world-class customer service.

The company says they aim to push the boundaries of convention to deliver the ultimate brand experience.

Mindpearl says the MEXA is a reflection of this vision, celebrating the achievements of their employees who embody excellence in service, partnership, and performance.

The company also says that MEXA Awards are a testament to our unwavering belief in the power of people to drive success.

Mindpearl provides contact centre solutions for global B2C and B2B brands in the aviation, financial, telecommunications, insurance, leisure and retail industries, offering multilingual services from around the world.