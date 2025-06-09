Lautoka Chamber of Commerce backs National Budget

The Lautoka Chamber of Commerce has expressed its full support for the 2025–2026 National Budget, saying it is confident the measures announced will drive economic growth in the country’s second-largest city.

The Chamber believes the budget will significantly enhance services and boost efficiency in key areas such as infrastructure, transportation, retail, and manufacturing.

It says that while many plans have been presented in the past, this year’s budget appears to be more targeted and responsive to the current economic challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chamber also says the budget encourages the maintenance of a stable economic environment and promotes steady growth across the agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing sectors.

It further highlights concerns about previous shortcomings in commercial and industrial development, citing a lack of progress and dwindling investor confidence.

However, it is optimistic that the new budget will help reverse this trend and restore investor trust in Lautoka’s business landscape.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.