Labasa’s economy shows positivity

The Labasa economy is thriving, with new investments and businesses in the past six months signalling a positive trajectory for the town’s development.

Labasa Special Administrator, Samuela Ligairi says that the construction of modern buildings and new infrastructure is underway throughout the town.

He expects that more services and investments will become available soon, with Damodar reaching full capacity and additional businesses opening.

Article continues after advertisement

“We, as the council, welcome businesses to come on board. We believe in consultation and dialogue for the betterment of our people here, and importantly, to maintain what the North is known for—the friendly North. With the World Bank funding, we aim to attract more tourists to Labasa and the North.”

Ligairi says that many people, especially farmers, prefer Labasa over Viti Levu for business services.

He adds there has been increased collaboration between landowners and businesses.

Ligairi says that the town council continues to prioritize the availability and accessibility of public amenities and the beautification of Labasa by the end of the year to accommodate the growing population.