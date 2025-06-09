Labasa Mill outperforms rivals with lower cane ratio

The Labasa Sugar Mill is performing exceptionally well this crushing season, achieving a Tonnes Cane to Tonnes Sugar (TCTS) ratio of approximately nine percent.

It is more efficient than other mills currently operating at around twelve percent.

This, according to Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh, who confirmed the progress, noting that many issues from previous seasons have been resolved, resulting in faster truck turnaround times and shorter waiting periods for farmers.

He acknowledged, however, that ongoing maintenance remains a challenge for all mills due to their age, with the Labasa mill being more than 140 years old. Singh urged farmers not to blame mill workers, who are working long hours to keep operations running smoothly.

“Our maintenance team is working around the clock, but parts wear out unexpectedly. Some need to be imported, and we are now looking to bring in engineers from India to assist. At the same time, we are also getting support from Indian companies, who are providing their engineers.”

Singh also issued a firm reminder that this is the final year of the three-year grace period given to farmers to phase out unapproved cane varieties.

He stressed that unapproved cane means less sucrose and less juice, and warned that if farmers continue to supply such varieties, the mills will not accept them. Grants have been provided for farmers to replant with approved varieties suited to each region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry says enforcing this shift is crucial to improving Fiji’s overall sugar output and ensuring mills operate more efficiently in the future.

