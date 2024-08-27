Kings Brand Launches at Courts Nakasi

[Photo: Supplied]

Courts Fiji is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the Kings Brand, bringing a new level of outdoor adventure to Fiji.

The event took place at Courts Nakasi on Sunday, 25th August 2024.

Kings is a renowned brand dedicated to outdoor adventure gear, camping essentials, and rugged car accessories, perfect for adventurers seeking to explore Fiji’s beautiful outdoors.

With a focus on affordability, quality, and practicality, Kings has something for every outdoor enthusiast.

This launch marks the beginning of a new adventure for Fijians, offering accessible and reliable outdoor gear right here at home.

Event Highlights:

• Live Product Demos: Experience the Kings brand in action! A special feature

of the day will be a live demo showcasing outdoor gear and accessories.

• Father’s Day Gift Ideas: The Kings launch is perfectly timed to offer fantastic

Father’s Day gift ideas for all the adventurous dads out there. From camping gear to outdoor accessories, Kings has the perfect gift to celebrate Dad’s adventurous spirit.

• Exclusive Deals & Promotions: Attendees will have access to exclusive deals on Kings products, making this event a must-visit for outdoor lovers.