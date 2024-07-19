June visitor arrivals mark 2.3% year-on-year increase

[Source: Tourism Fiji / Facebook]

The provisional numbers released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show 92, 571 visitors arrived on our shores last month.

The number was a record for the month and represents a significant increase of 2.3% compared to a year earlier.

There is an increase of 11.7% compared to May, which recorded a total of 82,901 visitors.

In 2023 and 2022, visitor arrivals for June stood at 90,460 and 62,130 respectively.

The June figures show that visitor arrival numbers have recovered and surpassed the 2019 numbers by 8.1%.

Of the 92,571 visitors, 91,366 came by air while 1,205 came by sea.

The sea arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels which account for 731 visitors while 474 arrivals were by yacht.

For June 2024 visitors arriving for holiday purposes accounted for 80.6% of total arrivals.

The majority of visitors were in the age range of 25-64 years, which accounts for the vast majority of the working-age population.