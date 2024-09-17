Investment Fiji working on 185 projects

Regional Business Development Manager, Lisala Dyer

Investment Fiji’ has highlighted the significance of the investment portfolio currently being handled by them, amounting to approximately six billion across 185 domestic and foreign projects.

While speaking on the Ratu Kadavulevu School Business Talk, Regional Business Development Manager, Lisala Dyer says these projects span in various sectors, including tourism, education, real estate, manufacturing, ICT, and transport.

Dyer emphasizes the impact of these projects on Fiji’s economic landscape, with each at different stages of development.

Lisala Dyer shared experience working on the Damodar City Labasa project, which exemplifies the role of Investment Fiji in assisting significant business ventures.

“I recalled meeting Dave Damodar at the Labasa Airport in 2015, where they discussed the potential for identifying land and developing a large-scale property in Labasa.”

Dyer says this vision became a reality with the opening of Damodar City Labasa last year, a project made possible with support from HFC Bank.

Dyer highlights the importance of taking risks and seizing opportunities, especially for iTaukei businesses.

Investment Fiji’s role involves providing advisory support, understanding local and foreign markets, and connecting businesses with potential investors to help them access financial resources and grow.