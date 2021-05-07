Innovation a way to keep business afloat

The second wave of COVID-19 has brought on a huge demand for hygiene and sanitary products.

Despite the pandemic hindering the operations of many businesses, it has kept Fiji Chemicals busy as they work to meet the demand for hygiene products.

Formerly based in the Western Division, the hygiene company moved operations to Suva following the first wave of COVID-19 last year and taking care of each other is a way the company believes will help Fiji through this.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Chemicals Managing Director, Darran Fisher says this time around, with stricter COVID-19 safety measures, they are working to ensure Fijians have adequate supply of hygiene products such as hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes to help keep their families safe.



[Fiji Chemicals Managing Director, Darran Fisher ]

“We sought of quickly reinvented and redeployed and made new connections so that our people could get back up to full-time work and we continue to do so. Whatever we can do to help our front liners stay protected we do that. We partnered up with SME’s where we have done some stuff for them, for them to make sure that their customers are safe.”

Fisher adds that collaboration and the spirit of veilomani is helping keep a lot of local businesses afloat in this trying time.