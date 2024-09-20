India probes EY after young employee’s death

[Source: Reuters]

India is investigating the work environment at Big Four accounting firm EY, the labor minister said on Thursday, after the death of a 26-year-old associate worker was blamed on stress by her mother who demanded accountability.

Anna Sebastian Perayil died in July and was overworked with a “backbreaking” load as a new employee, which affected her “physically, emotionally, and mentally”, her mother Anita Augustine wrote in a letter to EY’s India chairman which went viral on social media.

Reuters could not independently access the letter or verify its contents.

The accounting giant said it works with about 100,000 people at its member firms in India and that Perayil had worked at one such firm for four months.

The need for better efforts to shield employees in high-pressure jobs from faltering physical and mental health has been discussed widely also after the death of a junior banker at Bank of America in May, and with JPMorgan creating a new role to tackle concerns.

India’s Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate, a union of IT employees, on Thursday, wrote to the labor and interior ministries seeking an independent probe into Perayil’s death, who it claimed took her own life.

Police in the western Indian city of Pune, where Perayil worked, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cause of her death.

NITES has also called for a wider review into working conditions in India’s IT and finance sectors.