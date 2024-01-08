Increase in inward remittance for M-PAiSA says Prasad

Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Financial Services, Sailendra Prasad

Vodafone, through M-PAiSA, has established partnerships with world-renowned remittance service providers to ensure Fijians receive money in seconds or minutes.

Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Financial Services, Sailendra Prasad, says this plays a vital role in bringing in foreign currency to the market.

Approximately $80 to $90 million, on average, is received each month in personal remittances into the country.

Prasad says after the COVID-19 pandemic, inward remittances into MPAiSA through the digital platform have taken off.

“Pre-COVID, we used to bring about $3 million every month into MPAiSA. In December, we hit $52.6 million. That’s a 1600-plus percentage increase. So this is a very convenient money sending option into Fiji. The money is received within seconds and minutes of it being sent from anywhere in the world”

Prasad says the four countries from which the highest IMT comes are Australia, the US, Canada, Great Britain, and New Zealand.

He adds that there are other markets as well, like France and Europe, where the Fijian players are playing, and they also send money home.