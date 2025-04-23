House of Beauty thrives

Source: Supplied

Fiji’s beauty industry is booming and one small business is making a name for itself in the Western Division.

House of Beauty, a fast-growing local brand, is celebrating five years in business, providing professional grooming and skin care services in Nadi and Lautoka.

Founder Celeste Kennedy says the idea came from a clear gap in the market and the need for financial freedom.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our goal from the beginning was to set a new standard by offering top-notch services and quality products, making high quality hair and beauty treatments accessible in Fiji.”

Kennedy adds that the House of Beauty opened its doors in 2019, starting with just basic hair and skin treatments.

“In five years time, I envision myself continuing to grow and expand my business, leveraging the skills and experiences I’ve gained as an entrepreneur.”

With continued support from the government and strong demand from clients, the House of Beauty aims to further expand their business.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.