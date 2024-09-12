GPH names new Executive Chef and F&B Director

Kanokwan Imprasittichai (left), the new Executive Chef, and Taione Masuwale, the new Director of Food & Beverage [Source: Supplied]

Suva’s iconic Grand Pacific Hotel, the city’s only 5-star luxury accommodation, has announced two key appointments to enhance its culinary and dining experience.

Kanokwan Imprasittichai has been named Executive Chef, and Taione Masuwale joins as the new Director of Food & Beverage.

Kanokwan, originally from Thailand, brings over 13 years of global experience, having worked at prestigious locations like the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Bangkok and Bistro by Wolfgang Puck in Sydney.

She will lead the hotel’s culinary team, focusing on modern Asian and traditional dishes, aiming to elevate the hotel’s dining experiences with fresh and innovative menus.

Taione Masuwale, a Fiji native, returns home after spending 18 years in the UK’s food and beverage industry, where he held significant roles at popular high-street venues.

As Director of Food & Beverage, Taione will oversee the overall dining experience at the hotel, implementing innovative practices to improve service quality and guest satisfaction.

Both appointments reflect Grand Pacific Hotel’s commitment to luxury and exceptional service, with an emphasis on enhancing local talent and using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.